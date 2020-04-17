Claim: A photo shows the protocol released by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding lockdown periods for controlling the virus.

The guidelines that were being circulated on Facebook enumerate 4 lockdown periods, each with a designated number of days.

The text also claims that the Indian government will follow lockdown phases outlined from March 22 to June 10.

This photo was reposted several times on Facebook with captions in Filipino.

These posts were flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a tool that detects posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: WHO did not release any protocol for lockdowns.

In a tweet, WHO Southeast Asia said, "Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns." The tweet also tagged India's Ministry of Health and Press Information Bureau, as well as the United Nations in India.

India's Press Information Bureau also issued a fact check on the claim with a graphic saying, "WHO has NOT issued any such protocols or procedures of lockdown."

The false claim indicated India would "relax the lockdown" from April 15 to April 19, and that the "second lockdown" will run from April 20 to May 18. However, on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended until at least May 3.

In the Philippines, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the coronavirus is set to discuss on Monday, April 20, what will happen after the end of the Luzon-wide lockdown on April 30.

"We will discuss what that scenario or possible scenario will be, the pros and cons, what we are ready to allow, new dos and dont’s, guidelines after April 30," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Friday, April 17.

Rappler also previously debunked a claim that President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a total lockdown and close all establishments.

As of Friday, April 17, the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the Philippines approached the 6,000-mark, with 5,878 cases, 387 deaths, and 487 recoveries. Globally, over two million people have been infected with the virus, with a death toll of at least 137,500. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.