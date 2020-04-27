Claim: According to a graphic that circulated on social media, former Anakpawis party list representative Ariel Casilao apologized to the residents of Norzagaray, Bulacan and asked that the charges against him be withdrawn.

“Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa mga tao sa Norzagaray. Inaamin ko po na sinubukan namin gamitin ang pagkakataon upang manghikayat ng mga tao na mag-aklas laban sa gobyerno. SORRY PO. Sana iatras na ang kaso,” the statement attributed to Casilao read.

(I am apologizing to the people of Norzagaray. I admit that we tried to take the opportunity to persuade people to revolt against the government. Sorry. I hope the case is withdrawn.)

The graphic contained Casilao’s photo with the logo of News5 at the upper left corner.

A reader emailed the graphic to Rappler for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Casilao was detained along with 6 relief volunteers but he did not apologize nor request that the charges against him be withdrawn. Rather, he said they “did nothing wrong and did not violate any of the quarantine rules.” The graphic containing the statement also did not come from News5.

On April 19, Casilao and 6 volunteers were arrested in Norzagaray, Bulacan while they were on their way to deliver relief goods to residents affected by the Luzon lockdown. Casilao's group said they had food passes issued by the national director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

On April 21, Casilao and the volunteers were charged for allegedly violating Republic Act 11332 and the Revised Penal Code for inciting to sedition. Casilao was also charged with usurpation of authority. They posted bail of P40,000 each on April 22. (READ: Looking at 'inciting to sedition' in the time of Duterte)

"It was an attack on activists carrying out humanitarian activities [which] adhered to the bayanihan spirit in this time of an emergency situation,” Casilao said.

Although the graphic had News5’s logo on it, it was not available on the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the media organization. The graphic was also inconsistent with the design of the quote cards News5 posts on its official channels, which include a date and a footer of its social media handles.

Rappler also reached out to two social media users who posted the graphic publicly on their accounts to ask for their source. One said the graphic was only forwarded to him via a messaging app but said he thinks "it is edited." The other account did not respond. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.