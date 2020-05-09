Claim: ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos posted a tweet acknowledging the network's "mistake" and subsequently issuing an apology.

The tweet was a reply to another tweet that said ABS-CBN was shut down because of its own fault of failing to get a new franchise.

The alleged tweet by Santos read: "May kasalanan din kami, nagkamali kami, sorry for that. See you next season mga Kapamilya."

(We are also at fault, we made a mistake, sorry for that. See you next season, Kapamilya.)

Facebook users took a screenshot of the tweet and imposed it on photos of Santos, praising her for acknowledging ABS-CBN's "mistake."

A reader sent the claim to Rappler for verification. Multiple posts containing the tweet were also flagged by Claim Check, Facebook's tool that monitors posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The tweet did not come from Santos, since Santos does not have a Twitter account.

The apology was tweeted by the account "CharotSntos," which was created only in May 2020.

According to Kane Ochoa, head of ABS-CBN's Integrated Corporate Communications, Santos does not have a Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Santos posted a graphic of ABS-CBN on her official Instagram account with the caption, "We ask for your prayers and support #InTheServiceOfTheFilipino." She also posted a short clip on ABS-CBN, saying, "Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong pagmamahal at suporta. Hanggang sa muli." (Thank you very much for your love and support. Until the next time.)

ABS-CBN has been off-air since Tuesday, May 5, after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the network following the lapse of its congressional franchise.

The shutdown of the media giant brought forth a slew of posts on social media aiming to discredit the network. Even Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque falsely claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte was "completely neutral" on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal) – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com



