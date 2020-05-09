FALSE: Charo Santos 'apology' tweet
Claim: ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos posted a tweet acknowledging the network's "mistake" and subsequently issuing an apology.
The tweet was a reply to another tweet that said ABS-CBN was shut down because of its own fault of failing to get a new franchise.
The alleged tweet by Santos read: "May kasalanan din kami, nagkamali kami, sorry for that. See you next season mga Kapamilya."
(We are also at fault, we made a mistake, sorry for that. See you next season, Kapamilya.)
Facebook users took a screenshot of the tweet and imposed it on photos of Santos, praising her for acknowledging ABS-CBN's "mistake."
A reader sent the claim to Rappler for verification. Multiple posts containing the tweet were also flagged by Claim Check, Facebook's tool that monitors posts with potentially false information.
Rating: FALSE
The facts: The tweet did not come from Santos, since Santos does not have a Twitter account.
The apology was tweeted by the account "CharotSntos," which was created only in May 2020.
According to Kane Ochoa, head of ABS-CBN's Integrated Corporate Communications, Santos does not have a Twitter account.
Meanwhile, Santos posted a graphic of ABS-CBN on her official Instagram account with the caption, "We ask for your prayers and support #InTheServiceOfTheFilipino." She also posted a short clip on ABS-CBN, saying, "Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong pagmamahal at suporta. Hanggang sa muli." (Thank you very much for your love and support. Until the next time.)
ABS-CBN has been off-air since Tuesday, May 5, after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the network following the lapse of its congressional franchise.
The shutdown of the media giant brought forth a slew of posts on social media aiming to discredit the network. Even Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque falsely claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte was "completely neutral" on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal) – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com
