Claim: Actor Coco Martin expressed gratitude and support for Ronnel Mas, the 25-year-old teacher who was arrested for tweeting that he will reward P50 million to the person who will "kill President Rodrigo Duterte."

The Facebook page News Blog Radio posted a graphic with Martin's photo, a logo of "News Digital," and Martin's Instagram handle.

It attributed the following quote to Martin: "Teacher Ronnel salamat sa pagmamahal at pagsuporta mo sa laban ng ABS-CBN. Wag kang mag-alala tutulungan kita sa laban mo ngayon. Saludo ako sa tapang mo na ilabas ang saloobin mo sa panahon ngayon na sarado ang isip ng mga tao. Mabuhay ka!"

(Teacher Ronnel, thank you for your love and support for ABS-CBN's cause. Don't worry, I will help you in your fight now. I salute your courage in letting out your sentiments at a time when people are close-minded. More power to you!)

The post was flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a tool that detects posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Martin did not make any remark about Mas, and the quote card was manipulated from a graphic produced by News5.

The graphic used the same style as News5's quote cards. A reverse image search also showed the original News5 graphic. News5 social media manager Agatha Sayurin also told Rappler that they did not produce the false quote card.

The original post by News5 had the caption, "Ito ang sagot ni Coco Martin sa naging pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na huwag daw ikumpara ang POGO [Philippine offshore gaming operations] sa ABS-CBN."

(This is Coco Martin's response to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's statement on not comparing POGOs to ABS-CBN.)

It contained this quote from Martin: "Paano po hindi maikukumpura ang POGO sa pagpapasara ng ABS-CBN? Ang pagpapapasok niyo ng POGO dito sa ating bansa ay ang pagbibigay ng trabaho sa madaming dayuhang Chinese. Ang pagpapasarado po ng ABS-CBN ay pagtatanggal ng trabaho sa maraming manggagawang Pilipino."

(How can we not compare POGOs with the closure of ABS-CBN? Allowing POGOs to enter our country means giving jobs to many Chinese. ABS-CBN's closure made many Filipino workers lose their jobs.)

Meanwhile, on his Instagram account, Martin did not post anything about Mas. Moreover, no news organization reported on Martin issuing this remark.

Rappler also reached out to News Blog Radio to ask for their source, but received no response as of writing.

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested Mas on May 11. He faces charges of inciting to sedition related to cybercrime as well as violation of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

In the past, Rappler also debunked other false claims about celebrities, including one that said Angel Locsin "tested positive" for coronavirus and another that said Bamboo Mañalac died in March. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

