Claim: Backriding in motorcycles is now allowed, according to a video posted by YouTube channel The Pinoy Rider.

The channel posted a 3-minute-long video on May 15 titled, in all caps, “Pwede na mag back ride sa motor (Backriding in motorcycles is now allowed).”

As of writing, the video had 7,808 views on YouTube.

Facebook Claim Check flagged the post for fact checkers to verify. The video was reported at least 80 times on the platform for containing false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Backriding in motorcycles is still not allowed in all areas under any type of quarantine based on the guidelines released by the government.

The content of the video by The Pinoy Rider was also just a vlog questioning why backriding is still not allowed. The man in the video even asked the government to permit backriding even just for married couples.

On April 30, the last day the whole of Luzon was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) released road transport guidelines for areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The DOTr said private vehicle owners, private cars, and motorcycles will be allowed to operate for the purpose of essential travels in areas under GCQ starting May 1.

However, “motorcycles are prohibited from having backride passengers,” the DOTr said. (GABAY: Bilang ng pasahero sa pampublikong sasakyan sa ilalim ng GCQ)

On May 13, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also presented the guidelines for all forms of quarantine measures, including the most recent one called modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

Based on Roque’s presentation, private motorcycles are still not permitted in areas under ECQ, but they are allowed with safety protocols in areas under MECQ and GCQ – provided there is only “one person max” per motorcycle. (READ: EXPLAINER: What's modified ECQ and modified GCQ?)

The full copy of the Omnibus Guidelines on ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ, can be found here. To know which places are under what form of quarantine, go here. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

