

Claim: Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said that constituents should first assess their contribution to their barangay before saying that their mayor and barangay captain are useless.

A graphic circulating on Facebook attributed this quote to Sotto: "Bago nyo sabihing walang silbi ang Mayor at Brgy. Captain nyo, itanong nyo muna sa sarili nyo kung anong silbi nyo sa Brgy. nyo."

(Before you say that your mayor and barangay captain are useless, ask yourselves first, of what use you have been to your barangay.)

This claim was sent by a Rappler reader for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Sotto did not say this, as stated by the city's Facebook page for feedback.

Ugnayan sa Pasig, Pasig City's official Facebook page for complaints and feedback, debunked the quote, saying it was "fake news."

"Kailan man ay hindi po nagsabi o magsasabi ng ganyan ang ating Mayor Vico. Huwag basta maniwala sa mga sabi sabi o post na hindi nanggagaling sa mga official pages ng Pasig City," the post read.

(Mayor Vico never said this and will never say something like this. Do not believe just any hearsay or post that does not come from the official pages of Pasig City.)

Further, no news organizations reported that Sotto said this quote.

Aside from the Ugnayan sa Pasig page, Sotto and the Pasig City Government respond to constituent feedback through other means. During the community quarantine, Sotto holds regular Facebook Live briefings where he answers questions from his constituents.

Earlier, Rappler debunked another false quote on who to vote for in the next elections attributed to Sotto. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

