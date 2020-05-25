Claim: The implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is extended until June 15, 2020.

A graphic that circulated online said the areas affected are the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Benguet, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Iloilo, Cebu, Cebu City, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, Catanduanes, and Antique.

Claim Check, Facebook’s monitoring tool, flagged at least 21 posts containing the graphic. It was shared as early as May 12 and was still being circulated as of writing.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: As of May 25, there is still no announcement by the government about the extension of quarantine measures after May 31.

Of the places enumerated in the graphic, only Cebu City is still under ECQ. Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales are already under modified ECQ (MECQ) until May 31. The rest are currently under GCQ. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

Rappler earlier debunked a similar claim that used the same graphic template. It wrongly said that ECQ was extended until May 15.

On May 21, the Facebook page of Nueva Ecija TV 48 denied issuing the false advisory and urged the public to be mindful of sharing untrue information.

“Muling ipinababatid sa publiko ng pamunuan ng Nueva Ecija TV48 na walang kinalaman ang network sa ipinapakalat na pekeng balita (Nueva Ecija TV 48 wishes to inform the public that we do not have anything to do with the false advisory),” Nueva Ecija TV 48 said.

On May 23, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that Metro Manila will "more likely" be placed under GCQ by June 1. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.