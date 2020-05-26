Claim: Actor Coco Martin questioned the arrest of a teacher who supported the removal of a government "leader".

At least 4 Facebook users posted the same graphic with an alleged quote from the actor. The quote, which was laden with spelling errors, read, "Bakit po enaristo ang isang guro na nabibigay lang ng supurta sa ating kumpanya sya lamang po ay nagpapahayag bilang isang sopurta para maalis ang isang lider na wala kwenta sa ating bansa."

(Why was a teacher who was only giving support to our company arrested? They were only expressing support so that a worthless leader of our nation would be removed.)

The graphic contained the logo and social media handles of ABS-CBN News. It was dated May 8 and had the description: "Actor Coco Martin on the NTC forcing ABS-CBN to cease its broadcast operations."

Posts containing the claim were flagged by Claim Check, Facebook's platform for monitoring posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Martin did not say this quote. The graphic was manipulated from an ABS-CBN News quote card.

The original quote card produced by ABS-CBN read: "Ito iyong pagkakataon natin (lumaban) eh. Wala na tayong trabaho. Ano pa'ng iingatan natin? Ano'ng ipapakain ko sa pamilya ko? Kapag ang pamilya ko kinanti, kahit sino ka pa, lalaban ako ng patayan sa iyo kahit patayin mo pa ako."

(This is our chance to fight. We no longer have our jobs. What else do we have to protect? What will I feed my family? If my family is hit, whoever you are, I will fight to the death with you even if you kill me.)

Moreover, the alleged quote by Martin was not reported by any news organization.

Rappler earlier debunked a similar claim, which said that Martin thanked Ronnel Mas, the 25-year-old teacher who was arrested for his tweet about a P50-million reward for the person who will "kill President Rodrigo Duterte." – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

