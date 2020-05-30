Claim: The Department of Education, through Education Secretary Leonor Briones, announced that there will be a Grade 13.

The claim was made on Facebook by user Kyle Santelices, who posted what appears to be a screenshot of a news report featuring Briones on April 19.

The screenshot has "live" and "breaking news" labels and the headline "DepEd announces Grade 13."

Underneath the headline, it says "'Naawa ako sa mga seniors (I feel bad for the seniors),' says DepEd Secretary."

Underneath are memes of a blonde woman reacting to the news.

Santelices' post has 35,000 reactions, 5,600 comments, and 110,000 shares as of posting.

The same screenshot was posted by Facebook user Mark Jayson Antiporda on Friday, May 29. It has received 259 shares as of posting.

Santelices' post was flagged by Facebook's Claim Check tool for fact checking.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The DepEd did not announce that there will be a Grade 13 and Briones did not say the quote attributed to her.

The supposed screenshot of a news report has a watermark that says "breakyournews.com." The website is a meme generator that allows users to customize a news report template by changing the headline, ticker, and image.

A reverse image search returns memes with the same format or images of Briones on other news reports. The reports don't mention an announcement of Grade 13.

There are no official reports on the possibility of an additional year to the government's K to 12 basic education program.

There are no official reports or recordings of Briones saying the quote that was attributed to her. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com

