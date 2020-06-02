Claim: Protestors broke into the White House and United States President Donald Trump has fled.

A video of people swarming a white building circulated on Facebook. Multiple pages posted the video and several users shared it in public groups.

Most of the posts used this caption or similar variations: "Protestors broke inside White House, for the first time in American History, gunfire at East Gate and sources say Trump fled with his family to Kansas, emergency meeting in an hour."

These posts were spotted on Facebook by Rappler's fact check team.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The video was taken at the Ohio Statehouse, not the White House.

Below is a screenshot of the video posted by one of the Facebook pages that show protesters heading towards the white building.



A reverse image search of one of the video's frames showed that the video was posted on Reddit on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with the caption "Ohio State House stormed and being destroyed."

Below is a photo of the Ohio Statehouse taken from Shutterstock.





The Ohio Statehouse is the state capitol building and seat of government for the US state of Ohio. It is located in Columbus, Ohio.

News reports and videos confirm that demonstrators breached the Ohio Statehouse and broke windows. NBC4 Columbus posted a clip of this incident on May 28. Reuters also posted a video of protesters smashing the windows of the statehouse.

As for the White House, violent clashes occurred nearby as authorities used tear gas, pepper spray, and flash bang grenades to disperse protesters. (READ: Curfews and clashes as U.S. race protests escalate)

Reports said that Trump was rushed into an underground bunker at the White House.

The protests were brought about by the killing of George Floyd, an African American who stopped breathing after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for around 9 minutes. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

