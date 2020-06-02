Claim: Actor McCoy de Leon criticized President Rodrigo Duterte and compared broadcast network ABS-CBN to a comfort room.

On May 25, Facebook user Rafael Chuy posted two graphics with alleged quotes from De Leon, who was part of ABS-CBN's Pinoy Big Brother season 7.



"Kay President Duterte wala po siyang alam sa atin, sa ating lahat. Kung kaya niya nga pong makitang magutom ang milyun-milyong pamilya, eh pano pa kaya 11k lang na empleyado ng ABS-CBN?" read a part of the first quote. (President Duterte knows nothing about all of us. If he can stand to see millions of families go hungry, what more for the 11,000 employees of ABS-CBN?)

Meanwhile, a portion of the second quote read: "Isipin niyo na lang po na 'yung ABS-CBN ay CR. Pano po kung lahat tayo walang CR? Mahirap po di ba? Sigurado po ako na kapag na-realize po ito ng mga kontra lalong-lalo na ang mga KAPUSO Trolls kahit ang mahal nating walang pusong pangulo ay maiintindihan po yun."

(Imagine ABS-CBN as a comfort room. What if all of us did not have a comfort room? Wouldn't it be difficult? I am sure that those who oppose this, especially the KAPUSO trolls, will realize this, even our heartless president will understand.)

The quote cards contained the logo and social media handles of ABS-CBN News.

This post gained 139 reactions, 337 comments, and 2,500 shares as of writing, but each graphic gained a differing number of interactions. The first graphic, which contained the supposed quote on Duterte, gained 215 reactions, 280 comments, and 28 shares. Meanwhile, the alleged quote on ABS-CBN gained 13,000 reactions, 9,300 comments, and 18,000 shares.

The graphics were reposted by several users. Posts containing these claims were flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a tool for detecting posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: De Leon did not say these quotes, and ABS-CBN News did not publish these graphics.

In a Facebook post, ABS-CBN News debunked the false quote on Duterte, saying: "Maging mapanuri sa mga nakikita online. Hindi ginawa at inilabas ng ABS-CBN News ang infographics na naglalaman ng pekeng pahayag ng aktor na si McCoy de Leon."

(Be critical of what you see online. ABS-CBN News did not create and release these infographics containing false statements by actor McCoy de Leon.)

In the same post, ABS-CBN News debunked another fake quote card, which attributed the following quote to De Leon: "Si President Duterte, hindi po siya isang superhero na nagliligtas sa atin dahil siya po ang tumutulak sa atin sa bangin. Dinadala niya lang tayo sa madrama niyang mga salita. Kasing dumi po ng CR ang bibig niya kapag nagsasalita. Hahaha."

(President Duterte is not a superhero who saves us because he is the one who pushes us off a cliff. He just persuades us through his dramatic words. When he speaks, his mouth is as dirty as a comfort room. Hahaha.)

De Leon also addressed Chuy's post on Facebook. "Kung mababasa mo to wala akong galit, gusto ko sana malaman kung saan kita pwede makausap dahil gusto kitang tulungan... Tutulungan kita pati ang pamilya mo dahil alam ko sa panahon ngayon maraming taong naghahanap ng pagkakakitaan, atensyon at tulong," De Leon said.

(If you read this, I don't harbor any anger, I just want to know how I can contact you because I want to help you... I will help you and your family because I know that during this time, a lot of people are looking for a means to earn money, attention, and help.)

An ABS-CBN News report said that De Leon has yet to give an update on whether the creator of the fake post has reached out to him.

In addition, no official news organizations have reported De Leon saying these quotes.

In the past, Rappler debunked other fake claims on other celebrities like actor Coco Martin and actress Kim Chiu. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.