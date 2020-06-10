Claim: Vice President Leni Robredo said that playing basketball is allowed but a distance of 3 meters between each player would be required.

A graphic reposted several times on Facebook contained this quote attributed to Robredo: "Pwede naman pong mag basketball pero dapat may social distance sa bawat player kahit mga 3 meters away."

(Playing basketball is allowed but there has to be a social distance between each player, at least 3 meters away.)

The graphic contained the logo of GMA News and Public Affairs Digital.

Multiple posts containing this graphic were flagged by Claim Check, Facebook's tool for detecting posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Robredo did not say this quote, and the graphic used was manipulated from a GMA News quote card.

The original graphic by GMA News was posted on March 15, and contained the following quote from Robredo: "Ngayon kasi, parang nangingibabaw ulit 'yung public order and safety na dapat sana supportive lang siya sa health concern. Sana hindi grabe 'yung focus sa military, sa kapulisan, kasi ito, health concern ito."

(Now, it seems that public order and safety is being prioritized even though it's public health that should be supported. Hopefully the focus on the military and police won't be too much, because this is a health concern.)

In her Biserbisyong Leni radio show on May 31, Robredo said that basketball will not be allowed under the general community quarantine (GCQ). "Ngayon, sa GCQ, pwede na 'yung outdoor exercises, pero non-contact 'yung sports.... 'Yung basketball hindi pa pwede kasi contact sports 'yun. Pero 'yung hindi contact sports, pwede na. Tennis, badminton, pwede na 'yun," she said.

(In the GCQ, outdoor exercises will be allowed, but only non-contact sports.... Basketball will not be allowed because that is a contact sport. But non-contact sports will be allowed. Tennis, badminton, those are allowed.)

Moreover, no news organizations reported Robredo saying this quote.

In the past, Rappler debunked other false quotes attributed to Robredo. One manipulated graphic contained an alleged quote from Robredo saying the virus, not people, should be restrained from spreading, and another altered quote card claimed that Robredo suggested "inhaling cough back" to prevent the spread of coronavirus. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.