Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is giving away P5,500 for every Facebook user, according to a website link posted on Facebook.

The link facebook.cryptotaks.website/ayuda* was shared in at least 3 Facebook groups.

(*Warning: The link could be a phishing site, where an attacker poses as a trustworthy entity to obtain sensitive personal information from a user such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details. To avoid becoming a victim of identity theft, we do not recommend visiting the site.)

The thumbnail showed the DSWD logo. Its headline said "DSWD 5500 Na Tulong (financial aid)" and its subhead said "Namamahagi kami ng 5500 pesos sa lahat ng Facebook user (We give P5,500 to every Facebook user)."

When clicked, the link redirected to a page that asked users to input their login details.

Claim Check, Facebook's monitoring tool that identifies potentially dubious posts shared on the platform, flagged the link for verification. It was first shared on the platform on May 26 and had been viewed 3,200 times according to Claim Check data. It was also reported at least 4 times for containing false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The DSWD did not release any announcement about giving cash to every Facebook user.

When asked about the veracity of the announcement, the DSWD said in a message to Rappler through its official and verified Facebook account that the Facebook link did not come from the agency.

"Ipinaglilinaw din ng DSWD na hindi ito nangangalap ng inyong pangalan, lokasyon, at nagpapa-like, share o subscribe ng nasabing FB goups/pages upang makakuha ng ayuda," the agency added.

(The DSWD also clarifies that the agency does not gather names and locations, or ask for likes and subscriptions to certain Facebook group and pages, to be able to give out financial aid.)

The DSWD urged everyone to refrain from joining unofficial Facebook groups that bear the name of the agency to avoid spreading wrong information.

"Tumingin lamang sa opisyal na anunsyo o impormasyon sa pangunahing website at social media account ng DSWD. Salamat po," the agency said.

(Check only the DSWD’s main website and social media accounts for official announcements or updates. Thank you.)

The agency's official website can be accessed here.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the DSWD is the government agency tasked to provide economic relief to Filipinos affected by the coronavirus lockdown. As of the end of May, millions of poor families were still waiting for the 2nd tranche of cash aid. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.