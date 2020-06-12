Claim: Urban poor group Kadamay demanded a regular salary for rallyists.

A photo being circulated online by at least two users shows a placard at a rally which reads: "Sweldo ng ralehista gawing regular (Make rallyists' salaries regular)." The placard bore the name of Kadamay.

Posts containing this claim were spotted by Rappler's fact check team on Facebook.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The photo was altered, and Kadamay did not make such a demand.

This photo initially circulated in 2017 and was reshared in June 2020.

A reverse image search showed that the original photo was tweeted by DZMM Teleradyo on May 1, 2017, capturing a Labor Day protest. The actual placard read: "Direktang kabit ng tubig at kuryente ngayon na!" (Direct connection for water and electricity now!)

Kadamay, nakahanda nang magmartsa papunta sa Welcome Rotonda at Liwasang Bonifacio sa Maynila para sa Labor Day protest | via @RonLopezPH pic.twitter.com/PVY6M4mBJT — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) April 30, 2017



Moreover, Kadamay media officer Michael Beltran said that the organization did not make such a demand.

"Lahat po ng miyembro ng Kadamay, [mula] national office at sa bawat balangay, walang anumang suweldo o sahod. Mass organization kami at voluntary ang membership," he told Rappler. (All Kadamay members, from the national office to each group, don't have any form of salary or wage. We are a mass organization and membership is voluntary.)

Further, no news organizations reported Kadamay saying this.

In the past, Rappler debunked a false statement attributed to Kadamay chairperson Gloria "Ka Bea" Arellano, wherein she allegedly asked for a house with free Wi-Fi. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

