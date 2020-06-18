MANILA, Philippines – The annual Global Fact conference will be held virtually for the first time in history, starting on Monday, June 22, providing a broader space for discourse on the state and future of fact checking.

Organized by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), the week-long conference involves over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries who will discuss numerous topics on fact-checking.

The event will offer a free public track with 24 panels across different time zones from June 22 to June 26. These public track sessions will be livestreamed via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Public sessions will discuss measures in combatting misinformation and disinformation during the coronavirus pandemic, an academic track for current research on fakes, misinformation, and fact-checking, and region-specific issues and approaches to fact-checking, among others.

Gemma Mendoza, Rappler's head of Research, Content Strategy, and Partnerships, will be a panelist for the session "Beyond facts: Sensitivity of correcting misinformation in public during COVID-19 pandemic." It will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 am, Manila time.

For more information about the public track sessions and their respective schedules, visit virtual.globalfact7.com.

Rappler and Vera Files are verified signatories to the IFCN in the Philippines. They are also part of the IFCN-led #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, the largest fact-checking collaborative project ever, uniting over 100 fact-checkers from 74 countries. – Rappler.com