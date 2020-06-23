Claim: The Office of the Vice President (OVP) donated spoiled food to frontliners at Diliman Doctors Hospital in Quezon City.

Barry Guttierez, Robredo’s spokesperson, allegedly went to the hospital to offer bribes to sweep the incident under the rug. A day after, Robredo herself supposedly showed up at the hospital, but the president refused to meet her.

The claim was shared by several Facebook pages and accounts as early as Sunday, June 21. Facebook’s monitoring tool called Claim Check flagged at least 7 posts that contained this claim.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The Diliman Doctors Hospital released a statement on Tuesday, June 23, denying the rumors. Vice President Leni Robredo also said the incident “never happened.”

“Our institution received food donation on 3 occasions from the Office of the Vice President, but none of which have been found to be spoiled,” the hospital said in its official statement.

The hospital added that Gutierrez or any representative from the OVP never showed up in its premises to offer bribes. “Diliman Doctors Hospital is focused [on] providing the medical needs of the community in this time of health crisis,” the hospital added.

On June 22, Robredo also posted on Facebook to deny the claims and urge the readers to report the people who spread the rumors about her office.

“If there was no malice, you should have checked first before posting. You should know that posting fake news makes you criminally liable,” Robredo said. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

