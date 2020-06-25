Claim: A video shows a doctor being raped and killed by an unknown suspect.

The site d1inrik5rbcrcc.cloudfront.net posted a video with the caption: "VIDE0 F00TAGE:Isang Doktor na Frontliner Ginahasa BAG0 Pinatay ng Isang Hindi Pa Nakikilalang Suspek." (Video footage: A doctor who is a frontliner was raped before killed by an unknown suspect)

Clicking on the video leads to the site hot-news.netw0rks-channel-tv.com, which contains the same post, bearing the name and logo of GMA News.

Upon clicking the video, it plays for a few seconds before pausing and asking the viewer to "uncover" the video by sharing it on Facebook.

This link was flagged by Facebook's Claim Check tool for detecting dubious content.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The video attached was a short film taken out of context. There are no recent news reports about such an incident.

The video's URL led to a YouTube video entitled "Mumbai Girl molesting CCTV footage" uploaded by the Youtube channel The Bakchod. It depicted a short film that made a commentary on molestation incidents "inspired by some real life events."

It did not mention that the girl was a doctor nor that she was raped and killed by an unknown suspect. The channel uploads pranks and reaction videos, among others.

GMA News did not publish any recent report on the rape-slay of a frontliner, nor did any other news outlet.

In November 2019, a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped, killed, and burned in Hyderabad, India.

Earlier, Rappler debunked a claim that an overseas Filipino worker who tested positive for coronavirus was raped by her employer's pet camel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The sites that posted this claim made use of the same method of asking viewers to share the link before viewing the whole clip. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.