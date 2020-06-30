Claim: A liquor ban in Cavite will be imposed starting July 1.

Several Facebook users posted a graphic allegedly from Proud Caviteño with the text, "Liquor ban sa Cavite, sisimulan sa July 1 (Liquor ban in Cavite to start on July 1)."

Proud Caviteño is a non-profit organization that provides updates on the province of Cavite.

This claim was flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a tool that detects potentially false content. The tool flagged at least 12 posts containing this graphic.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The liquor ban in the province of Cavite had already been lifted since June 1. The graphic used for the false claim was manipulated.

The original graphic posted by Proud Caviteño said "Liquor ban sa Cavite, tatanggalin na simula sa June 1 (Liquor ban in Cavite will be lifted starting June 1)."



On June 30, it debunked the false claim, saying, "Walang nilalabas na balita ang Proud Caviteño tungkol sa liquor ban sa Cavite na sisimulan sa July 1." (Proud Caviteño has not released any news on a liquor ban in Cavite that will start on July 1.)



On May 29, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said in a Facebook post that the liquor ban would be officially lifted effective June 1. He also gave guidelines as to the amount of alcohol that may be bought, and said that public intoxication is not allowed.

Then on June 24, Remulla said on Facebook that the provincial council has a new "Public Intoxication Ordinance." In his post, he said that police will be equipped with alcohol breath analyzers, drivers caught with excessive alcohol in their blood will automatically be arrested, and suspected drunk persons on the streets who fail the breath analyzer test will be fined.

However, he did not say that a new liquor ban will be imposed. "Hindi po namin pinagbabawal ang uminom. Pag nasa loob ng bahay ay kayo ang masusunod. Pero sa lansangan, ang batas na ang iiral," Remulla said. (We are not prohibiting drinking. If you are inside your house, you will be in charge. But on the streets, the law will prevail.)

Rappler has debunked other fake announcements in the past, such as false enhanced community quarantine extensions. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

