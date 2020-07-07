Claim: Actress and singer Sharon Cuneta said that Vice President Leni Robredo will be president in 2022.

In a Facebook post dated Wednesday, July 1, Cuneta was quoted as saying, "Si Leni Robredo na ang presidente sa 2022 dahil mahina na si [President Rodrigo] Duterte at babalik na ang kapangyarihan sa dilawan."

(Leni Robredo will be the president in 2022 because [President Rodrigo] Duterte is weak and the Liberal Party will return to power.)

The quote card uses a photo of Cuneta in a yellow shirt with a number that indicates what to shade in a ballot.

It also cites the Facebook page of Cuneta's husband as the source of the photo. Cuneta is married to Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party.

As of posting, the quote card has received 460 reactions, 387 comments, and 276 shares.

This post was flagged by Facebook's fact checking tool Claim Check as potentially false or misleading.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Cuneta did say in an Instagram Live video that she wanted Robredo to run for president in 2022, but she did not say that Duterte is weak or that the Liberal Party will return to power.

In her video, which was live on June 29, Cuneta said, “I hope VP Leni [Robredo] runs for president next time dahil hindi na rin makakatakbo si Tatay next time. One term lang ‘di ba." President Duterte is referred to as "Tatay" by many.

(I hope VP Leni [Robredo] runs for president next time because Tatay won't be able to run next time. He'll only have one term, right?)

She added: “Sana manalo si VP Leni kung tumakbo siya. Baka sakaling bumalik ang pagka-disente ng karamihan sa atin.” (I hope VP Leni wins if she runs. Maybe decency will return to most of us.)

Cuneta drew the ire of Duterte supporters online after defending her daughter Frankie Pangilinan, who was threatened with rape by a man who openly supports the President. In her Instagram Live video, Cuneta explained that she has always kept friendships and politics separate, saying she had warm ties with Duterte and the other 2016 presidential candidates but she chose not to endorse any of them at the time.

A Google reverse image search returns the exact same photo of Cuneta used in a Politiko article dated May 3, 2016. Politiko's image also cites Pangilinan's Facebook page as the source in the same font color and capitalization as the quote card. – Rappler.com