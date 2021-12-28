FALSE: P5,000 monthly allowance for solo parents, housewives

There are no government programs that give away P5,000 monthly to solo parents and housewives

At a glance

Claim: A YouTube video claimed there is new government aid in the form of P5,000 to be given to solo parents and housewives.

FALSE The facts: There are no government programs that give away P5,000 monthly to solo parents and housewives. However, the Senate passed a bill on December 13 that would grant a monthly cash subsidy worth P1,000 to each solo parent.

Complete details

A YouTube video uploaded on December 20 claimed that there is new government aid in the form of P5,000 to be given to solo parents and housewives.

The video’s title says, “PAANO I-CLAIM ANG MONTHLY ALLOWANCE PARA SA MGA SOLO PARENT AT HOUSEWIFE!” (How to claim the monthly allowance for solo parents and housewives!)

The thumbnail of the video says, “Bagong ayuda! P5k monthly allowance para sa mga nanay at housewife! (New aid! P5,000 monthly allowance for mothers and housewives!)“ It also has an image of President Rodrigo Duterte and the logo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

This claim is false.

There are no government programs that give away P5,000 monthly to solo parents and housewives. However, the Senate passed a bill on December 13 that would grant a monthly cash subsidy worth P1,000 to each solo parent.

Senate Bill No. 1411 seeks to increase the benefits currently provided to solo parents under Republic Act No. 8972 or the Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000. Aside from the P1,000 cash subsidy, solo parents can also get discounts on diapers, medicines, and tuition fees, among other things; a comprehensive package of social protection services; and they can avail of parental leave.

The bill, however, has not yet been enacted into law.

The Senate and House of Representatives, which passed their version of the bill in January, would have to settle their conflicting provisions and ratify the reconciled version before the President can sign it.

The DSWD has not made announcements about a monthly provision of P5,000 financial aid for solo parents and housewives on their official Facebook page.

The video containing the false claim was found on the verified YouTube channel “MJ Journals,” which had posted false information before. It has 217,000 followers. – Vernise Tantuco/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.