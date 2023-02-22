FACT CHECK: Chinese spy balloon in PH, unconfirmed – AFP

Although the video includes the Philippine military's clarification on alleged Chinese spy balloons seen flying over some parts of the country, the video’s caption misleads viewers

Claim: A Chinese spy balloon was also spotted in the Philippines.

A YouTube video was captioned: “SPY BALLOON NG CHINA! NAMATAAN NA RIN SA HIMPAPAWID NG PILIPINAS! CHINA MAY MAITIM NA BINABALAK!” (Chinese spy balloon! Also seen in the Philippine sky! China has bad plans!)

Rating: MISSING CONTEXT

Why we fact-checked this: The video had 59,292 views as of writing. The missing context in its caption and video description misleads viewers.

The facts: In a February 5 report of GMA News Online, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar clarified in a text message that incidents of suspected spy balloons seen flying in some parts of the country last year were unconfirmed reports.

The incidents pertained to an unidentified flying object caught on-cam flying in Bolinao in Pangasinan province, and in Loakan in Baguio City, both on December 18, 2022.

The script of the video appears to be based on the GMA report, as it mentioned the AFP’s clarification, yet it is captioned and written with a description that lacks context. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

