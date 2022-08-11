US did not ‘challenge’ China to go to war

There is no news of the US Congress passing a new resolution to declare war or address any hostility against China as of August 2022

Claim: In August 2022, the United States challenged China to go to war.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 34,000 reactions, 2,600 comments, and 2,600 comments on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: There are no reports or announcements that support or prove this. The US Constitution grants the House of Representatives or Congress the sole power to declare war through a joint resolution.

Historically, the US has declared war 11 times in its history, with the last formal declaration occurring in 1942, during World War II.

There is no news of the US Congress passing a new resolution to declare war or address any hostility with China as of August 2022. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

