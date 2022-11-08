Angat Buhay Foundation did not use Paeng cash donations to buy Taylor Swift tickets

Several tweets from Angat Buhay Foundation’s official Twitter account show the donations were given to people affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

Claim: Non-governmental organization Angat Buhay Foundation will use cash donations collected during Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Paeng to buy concert tickets for a few supporters of former vice president Leni Robredo.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 3,200 likes, 778 comments, and 39,550 views as of writing.

The bottom line: The Twitter thread cited by the YouTube video containing the claim shows that the tweet is humorous and should not be taken seriously.

For typhoon victims: Official news reports from Manila Bulletin, ABS-CBN, and CNN showed that Angat Buhay collected cash and in-kind donations for those affected by STS Paeng.

A post from Angat Buhay Foundation’s Facebook page said that they partnered with Tanging Yaman Foundation.

Angat Buhay Foundation said in a post they will accept cash donations until November 9, 2022, and in-kind donations until November 10, 2022. Meanwhile, Tanging Yaman Foundation said in a post that they will accept in-kind donations until November 10, 2022, and monetary donations until November 12, 2022.

Several tweets from Angat Buhay Foundation’s official Twitter page show that as of November 5, 2022, the foundation has already given food and relief packs to STS Paeng victims in Batangas, Cotabato City, Laguna, and Cebu City.

Situation report: According to the National Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) Situation Report for Paeng released on November 8, 2022, Paeng’s death toll has risen to 158.

522 cities and municipalities were also put under a state of calamity due to STS Paeng. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

