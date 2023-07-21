FACT CHECK: AI programs not yet integrated into MMDA’s new command center

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The incorporation of AI programs is still part of the agency’s future plans

Claim: The newly-unveiled communications and command center of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is an “artificial intelligence command center.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title of a YouTube video posted on July 15 which has 45,000 views, 1,200 likes, and 99 comments as of writing. The channel that posted the video has 457,000 subscribers and has been fact-checked by Rappler multiple times for making false statements about the Marcos administration.

The video’s title reads: “NAKU PO NCR NAALARMA! OMG PRES BBM DUBAI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HIGHTECH COMMAND CENTER HETO NA!”

(Oh no, NCR is alarmed! Oh my God, Pres. BBM’s Dubai artificial intelligence high-tech command center is here!)

The bottom line: The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) programs into the MMDA’s P300-million command center, inaugurated last July 12, is still part of the agency’s future plans.

Not an AI command center: MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes referred to the communications and command center as the “central hub” to monitor Metro Manila’s main roadways.

Through the command center, the MMDA can monitor various activities across Metro Manila, captured by 403 CCTV cameras and body cameras worn by traffic enforcers. These high-tech CCTV cameras are strategically placed throughout major roadways, pumping stations, waterways, and the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach.

The agency said the command center will allow for a more synchronized emergency and disaster response, traffic management, flood monitoring, and crisis management in coordination with national government agencies and the 17 Metro Manila local government units.

Only a plan: During the inauguration of the command center, the MMDA said the procurement of AI programs is part of the agency’s future plans.

According to Artes, the AI program will be used to identify license plates, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government will use facial recognition and behavioral analytics for crime prevention and resolution. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com

