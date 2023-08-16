FACT CHECK: Attacks on Russian depots, soldiers happen on different days

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Facebook video combines old reports of Ukraine’s attacks targeting Russian ammunition depots and soldiers, falsely making them appear like a single incident

Claim: Ukraine destroyed four Russian ammunition depots and attacked hundreds of Russian soldiers in the Kherson region in a single day.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video containing the claim has 53,000 views, 1,800 reactions, and 250 comments as of writing.

In the video, the narrator says: “Putin’s troops surrender. The Ukrainian 92nd Brigade destroyed four enemy ammunition depots and hundreds of Russian troops in the Kherson region in a day.” The narrator cited Ukraine’s South Operational Command as the source of the information.

The video’s caption also claims that Ukrainian troops attacked 250 enemy soldiers and 80 Russian tanks.

The video was posted on August 12, implying that these military activities were the latest development in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The facts: The video gives the false impression that these attacks happened recently and on the same day. However, the figures provided both in the narration and the video’s caption were based on different incidents reported in 2022.

There are no recent news from Ukrainian news outlets, Russian news outlets, nor international media such as Reuters, Al Jazeera, AP News, and CNN that support the claim that the attacks took place in a single day.

Separate incidents: Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet, reported in July 2022 about the destruction of four Russian ammunition depots, citing a Facebook post by Ukraine’s South Operational Command. The attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 58 Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, news of the killing of 250 Russian soldiers dates back to June 2022, based on a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The destruction of 80 Russian tanks, on the other hand, was reported to have happened in February 2022, according to Ukrainska Pravda and Al Jazeera.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, fighting has continued between the two. The United Nations Human Rights Council has recorded 26,384 civilian casualties in Ukraine up until August 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died since the war started.

Disinformation propaganda: Various reports and studies have observed the proliferation of disinformation about the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a tool for propaganda. According to a report by the Cairo Review of Global Affairs, the quarterly journal of the American University in Cairo’s School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, both Ukraine and Russia have used social media to discredit each other, sow suspicion, and shape public opinion.

Russia’s disinformation campaign, for instance, aims to recruit sympathizers and boost support for its invasion of Ukraine, while Ukraine amplifies stories of everyday bravery as part of its propaganda strategy.

– Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

