FACT CHECK: Blogging sites are posing as SIM card registration portals

Claim: The links provided in several Facebook posts redirect to the official SIM card registration websites of telco providers.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Several posts have been circulating on Facebook, providing links that supposedly redirect to the official SIM card registration portals of telco providers such as Smart, Globe, and DITO. These posts have been reshared on multiple Facebook pages, accounts, and groups. For instance, one post can be found on the Facebook group “Sim Card Registration 2023” with 325,700 members as of writing.

The facts: None of the links in the Facebook posts redirects to the official telco registration pages. Instead, the links redirect users to blog posts filled with advertisements. The blog posts contain step-by-step instructions for registering SIM cards, but a closer look at the links included in the posts show that these, too, do not redirect to the official registration portals.

Official registration sites: The registration of SIM cards has been extended to July 25, 90 days from the original deadline. Here are the websites where telco subscribers can register their SIM cards: Globe, Smart, and DITO. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

