Cagan Nano does not cure hepatitis

Cagan Nano is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drug products

Claim: Cagan Nano, an FDA-approved effervescent tablet, cures hepatitis B.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim has 319,000 views, 113 shares, and 193 comments on Facebook as of writing.

The bottom line: Cagan Nano is not registered in the list of drug products approved by the Food and Drug Administration both in the Philippines and the US.

Not advised by experts: The Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP) on August 19 warned the public about the said supplement. They denied having any connection with this product and denounced videos of their members and officers that made it appear like they were promoting the use of Cagan Nano as treatment for liver diseases.

The HPE said it does not support Cagan Nano’s claims for liver diseases and advised the public to see a doctor for liver-related concerns.

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) also advised checking with health professionals before taking any prescription pills, nutritional or herbal supplements, or over-the-counter medications, as these can potentially damage the liver.

Recovery: Both the CDC and Johns Hopkins Medicine said patients with acute hepatitis B usually recover without intervention. They just recommend rest, adequate nutrition, and fluid intakes.

While there is no cure for those with chronic hepatitis B, patients can follow a course of treatment, which suppresses the virus and its long-term complications. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

