FACT CHECK: Link for ‘CHED scholarship program’ posted by fake DSWD page

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In a Facebook advisory, the Department of Social Welfare and Development warns the public about a fake page posing as the agency and spreading false information

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted an application link for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)’s scholarship program for academic year 2024-2025.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was posted by a page named “DSWD 4ps Update” on June 23. As of writing, the post has 139 reactions, 85 comments, and 21 shares. The same page has also made multiple posts promoting the CHED scholarship program.

The post claims that CHED has announced online applications for its scholarship program for academic year 2024-2025. According to the post, the program is open to students at all educational levels. Public school students may receive P60,000 per year along with free school supplies, while students attending private schools can receive up to P120,000 per year, along with free books and uniforms.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply and provide their school ID and birth certificate through a purported application link.

The facts: The post was made by a fake DSWD page, and the supposed application link does not lead users to the official CHED website or any government website.

In a July 2 post on its verified and official Facebook page, the DSWD clarified that the page that posted the claim is neither related nor connected to the government agency.

“Ang naturang pekeng page ay patuloy pa rin sa pagkukunsinte sa pagpapalaganap ng fake news patungkol sa DSWD at sa iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno. Walang anumang kaugnayan ang DSWD dito,” the department said.

(The said fake page continues to use the identity of the DSWD without permission and spreads misleading content regarding the program and services of the department as well as those of other agencies.)

In a similar fact check article by Rappler, CHED chairperson Prospero “Popoy” de Vera also warned the public about fake accounts using CHED’s name and logo to promote the commission’s scholarship and financial assistance programs.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

CHED offers various scholarships and financial aid programs, but as the commission’s mandate is limited to tertiary and graduate education, its programs do not extend to elementary students, contrary to the Facebook post’s claim.

Phishing attempt: The alleged registration link is fake and directs users to a blog site. This may be an attempt to steal personal information. Those who shared sensitive information or provided their IDs and birth certificates may be at risk of identity theft. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Fake pages: Rappler has previously fact-checked several posts from pages and websites posing as the DSWD and CHED:

Official news: For legitimate information on CHED services, visit its official website and accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). – Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com

Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.

Got comments, questions, or insights about this story? Download the Rappler Communities app for iOS, Android, or web, tap the Community tab, and join any of our chat rooms. See you there!