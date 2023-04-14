FACT CHECK: China sent multiple aircraft near Taiwan, not the Philippines

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense website, 134 out of 232 aircraft sent by the Chinese military near Taiwan crossed the Taiwan Strait and entered the country’s air defense identification zones during the military exercise

Claim: China sent 70 aircraft near the Philippines, according to a video uploaded on Facebook on April 12, 2023.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the Facebook video has over 251,735 views, 7,600 reactions, and 407 comments.

Not sent to the Philippines: The Chinese military sent multiple aircraft near Taiwan, not the Philippines, during its three-day military exercise in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent visit to the United States, a Reuters report said.

According to reports from Reuters, Associated Press, and the Voice of America, multiple aircraft went near Taiwan from April 8 to April 10. The reports said some of the aircraft even crossed the Taiwan Strait and the country’s air defense identification zones (ADIZ).

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on its website that during the military exercise, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent the following aircraft near Taiwan’s territory during the military exercise:

71 aircraft from 6 am April 8 to 6 am April 9

70 aircraft from 6 am April 9 to 6 am April 10

91 aircraft from 6 am April 10 to 6 am April 11

There have been no news reports or statements from the Philippine government that confirm China’s PLA also sent multiple aircraft to the Philippines during the military exercise. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.