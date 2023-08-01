FACT CHECK: Death penalty not yet approved in Senate

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While numerous bills proposing the reinstatement of capital punishment have been presented in the Senate, not one has successfully passed

Claim: The death penalty in the Philippines has been approved in the Senate.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title of a YouTube video posted on July 30 which has 61,611 views, 3,500 likes, and 1,068 comments as of writing. The channel that posted the video has 741,000 subscribers and has been fact-checked by Rappler multiple times.

The video’s title reads: “JUST IN : GOODNEWS! PRES BBM DEATH PENALTY APRUBADO SENATE Atty.ACOSTA SEN ROBIN BATO VPSARA FPRRD”

(Just in: Good news! President BBM approved the death penalty, as confirmed by the Senate Atty. Acosta Sen Robin Bato VPSara FPRRD)

The bottom line: The death penalty has not been approved in the Senate of the Philippines. There have been several bills filed in the Senate that would reimpose the death penalty, but none of them have been passed. The most recent bill, Senate Bill No. 2217, was filed by Senator Robin Padilla in May 2023.

The bill would impose the death penalty for law enforcers and elective officials involved in the drug trade. However, the bill has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

Death penalty in the Philippines: Capital punishment in the country can be traced back to the Spanish colonial era when prominent figures like national hero Jose Rizal and Filipino Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora (GomBurZa) were executed by firing squad and garrote, respectively.

During the American colonial period, the electric chair was introduced as an execution method. Following the country’s independence in 1946, six presidents oversaw executions during their terms, namely: Elpidio Quirino (13), Ramon Magsaysay (6), Carlos Garcia (14), Diosdado Macapagal (2), Ferdinand E. Marcos (32), and Joseph Estrada (7).

Under the administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the sentences of over 1,230 death row inmates were commuted on April 15, 2006, marking the largest number of commutations ever recorded by Amnesty International. Subsequently, Republic Act 9346 was signed on June 24, 2006, abolishing the death penalty in the Philippines and replacing it with life imprisonment and reclusion perpetua.

Leo Echegaray was the last person to be executed in the Philippines through lethal injection in 1999 for the rape of 10-year-old Rodessa Echegaray. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com

