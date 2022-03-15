FALSE: Drinking water with meals dilutes gastric juices enough to affect digestion

The stomach produces enough gastric juices to digest food, despite any possible transient dilution that drinking water might create. Waiting 30 minutes before drinking any water also has no effect on digestion.

At a glance

Claim: Drinking water with meals dilutes gastric juices enough to affect digestion.

Drinking water with meals dilutes gastric juices enough to affect digestion. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The stomach produces enough gastric juices to digest food, despite any possible transient dilution that drinking water might create. Waiting 30 minutes before drinking any water also has no effect on digestion.

The stomach produces enough gastric juices to digest food, despite any possible transient dilution that drinking water might create. Waiting 30 minutes before drinking any water also has no effect on digestion. Why we fact-checked this: The video with this claim has over 6 million views and has been shared more than 81,000 times.

Complete details

A video circulating on Facebook has made several claims regarding the supposed wrong ways in which water might be consumed. One of the claims made in the video cautions viewers against drinking lots of water during meals as it will dilute the gastric juices and affect digestion.

This claim is false.

It is not possible to drink enough water to the point that it will affect digestion. Any dilution of gastric juices in the stomach is corrected by the stomach’s ability to produce more gastric juices. In addition, the ability of enzymes to break down food particles is not hampered by the water.

One study that had a sample size of 12 participants did find that drinking water increased the pH (made the stomach less acidic) for about three minutes. The study participants were not eating during the conduct of the study. This distinction is important as food is a signal for the stomach to produce gastric acid. Also, the transient effects of water in making the stomach more basic lasted only for three months as our bodies can naturally regulate and produce more gastric acid when needed, as mentioned before.

Consuming fluids with meals is also advisable as it can aid in chewing and help food be more easily swallowed. – Renzo Arceta/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.