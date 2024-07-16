FACT CHECK: ‘DSWD cash aid for students’ video uses spliced news clip 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The social welfare department warns the public against a TikTok account that mixes online audio clips to make their content appear legitimate

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced procedures for applying to its 2024-2025 educational cash assistance program for students, as reported by journalist Ivan Mayrina.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Videos on TikTok have been circulating the claim. One version of the post was shared by an account with 14,400 followers.

The beginning of the video features an audio clip of Mayrina reporting on the distribution of the supposed cash aid to students until September 24. This was accompanied by a graphic with text that reads: “May anak ka ba sa elementary, high school, at college? Isali mo na sa DSWD Scholarship Program S.Y. 2024-2025. Monthly allowance 10,000 pesos.” (Do you have a child in elementary, high school, or college? Enroll them in the DSWD Scholarship Program S.Y. 2024-2025. Monthly allowance P10,000).

Another version of the claim also included an application form for the supposed scholarship program, with the video’s narrator instructing applicants to submit their completed forms through the link.

The facts: In a post on its official Facebook account on July 14, the DSWD said that the account that posted the claim was spreading false information about the department’s cash aid, educational assistance, and scholarship programs.

“Ang mga account na ito ay ginagamit ang “educational assistance” ng DSWD upang makapangloko ng kapwa. Karaniwan sa mga videos nito ay ang mga pinagtahi-tahi na mga audio mula sa mga balita online. Hinahaluan din ng mga page na ito ng mga screen-recorded na balita upang magmukhang legit ang kanilang ipinapakalat,” the agency added.

(These accounts are using DSWD’s “educational assistance” to deceive others. Most of their videos are spliced audio clips from online news reports. These pages also mix in screen-recorded news reports to make their content appear legitimate.)

Spliced news clip: The misleading TikTok videos used a spliced report from Unang Balita, a segment of GMA Network’s daily morning program, Unang Hirit, to deceive viewers into believing the scholarship program is legitimate.

Uploaded on GMA Integrated News on August 19, 2022, the original video discussed the DSWD’s previous cash aid program for students, which offered financial assistance to indigent students from August to September 2022.

The TikTok video used an audio clip taken from the 0:00 to 0:10 mark of the original report, deliberately excluding the part where Mayrina mentioned the amount given by the DSWD which then ranged from P1,000 to P4,000.

Fake application form: The application form included in the misleading TikTok videos is also fake and not from the DSWD. The agency had said that it does not request any personal information online from those applying for “educational assistance” because it is prohibited under the Data Privacy Act.

The fake application link may be an attempt to steal personal information, as the link redirects to an unverified blog website, not to an official government website. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

The DSWD has also repeatedly advised those seeking educational assistance to apply for the Assistance to Crisis in Individual Situations program, which provides individuals or families in need with various types of aid, such as medical, burial, transportation, educational, food, or financial assistance.

Previous fact checks: Rappler has fact-checked several claims on cash grant schemes supposedly from the DSWD.

Official accounts: For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler's fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler's research team and a senior editor.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.