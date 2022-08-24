DSWD gives aid to students-in-crisis, not allowance for mothers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development does not have a program that gives allowances to mothers who have enrolled kids.

Claim: Mothers who have enrolled children in school can get a P7,000 allowance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Rating: FALSE

The bottom line: DWSD does not have a program that gives allowances to mothers who have enrolled children.

Currently, the department is giving educational assistance payouts through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Not listed in services offered: Assistance to mothers who send their child to school is not listed among the types of assistance provided in the AICS program.

Students as grantees: The educational assistance being provided by DSWD targets students-in-crisis. In a video posted by the department, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo identified those considered as students-in-crisis:

Breadwinner

Working student

Orphan/abandoned child living with relatives

Child of a solo parent

Student whose parents have no work

Child of overseas Filipino worker (OFW)

Child of an HIV victim

Victim of abuse

Victim of calamity or disaster

“DSWD Scholarships 2022” is not an official page. In a public advisory on August 22, the department reminded people to check their official website and their official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the programs they offer.

Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

