FACT CHECK: No online link to 4Ps payout recipients, schedule – DSWD

Facebook posts falsely claim to contain links to the payout schedule of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program

Claim: A Facebook post contains links to a list of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries scheduled for a payout.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has 234 shares, 51 comments, and 145 reactions as of writing. It was posted in a public group named “DSWD ALL REGION” with 9,600 members.

The post includes a photo listing the various cash programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) including 4Ps, unconditional cash transfer (UCT), and modified conditional cash transfer (MCCT).

The caption of the photo says, “Tingnan dito ang mga pangalan niyo, lalo na sa mga hindi naka-payout.” (Check your names here, especially those who have not yet received their payout.)

It includes links to a supposed list of beneficiaries and payout schedule per region.

Facts: In an email to Rappler on June 11, the DSWD clarified that it does not post the details of 4Ps beneficiaries publicly in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

According to the department, beneficiaries are informed of their payout schedules at least a week before they receive their cash grants through their city or municipal links, assisted by the parent leaders.

“It can also be announced during Family Development Sessions (FDS), or through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DSWDPantawidPamilya),” the DSWD added.

Payouts are scheduled per region, and regional schedules are released on the official Facebook page of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) once cash grants are credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

No online link: The social welfare department also debunked the claim in the Facebook post that a list of beneficiaries and their payout schedules exist online.

“The beneficiaries cannot check online if they are scheduled for payout. They can only check cash grant deposits in their accounts through the LBP iAccess,” the DSWD said, referring to the online banking service of Land Bank.

Official news: 4Ps is the government’s flagship poverty alleviation scheme that provides cash grants to beneficiaries who meet certain conditions. 4Ps members are selected through the National Targeting Household System or the Listahanan, a targeted survey to identify potential beneficiaries of government programs. (READ: FACT CHECK: How 4Ps funds are paid out to beneficiaries)

For official updates, refer to DSWD’s official website and its social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

– Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

