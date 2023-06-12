FACT CHECK: Elon Musk’s Neuralink hasn’t started human trial for brain implants

According to a Reuters report, Neuralink initially requested to implant its device in 10 patients. The company recently negotiated fewer test subjects with the US FDA after the agency raised safety concerns.

No human trial yet: Neuralink said in a tweet that recruitment for the trial has not yet opened, telling its Twitter followers that more details would be available soon. In the same tweet, the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already approved starting human clinical trials for its brain implant device.

We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!



This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our… — Neuralink (@neuralink) May 25, 2023

The US FDA said in a statement that it had cleared Neuralink to “use its brain implant and surgical robot for trials on patients” but gave no further details.

Safety concerns: Before starting human trials, the US FDA pointed out several key safety concerns that Neuralink needs to address:

issues involving the lithium battery of the device

possibility of the implant’s wires migrating within the brain

challenge of safely extracting the device without damaging brain tissue

Musk’s vision: Musk envisions the brain implants curing a range of conditions, including obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. The device is also planned to enable Web browsing and telepathy.

The tech billionaire projected Neuralink starting human trials on four occasions already since 2019. However, the company sought FDA approval only in early 2022, and the agency rejected the application, Reuters reported in March.

