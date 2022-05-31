FALSE: Enzylim will help you get a slimmer body in 3 weeks

Enzylim is not registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a food or drug product. No health product can single-handedly make you lose weight without proper diet and exercise.

Claim: Enzylim will help you get a slimmer body in three weeks.

Enzylim is not registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a food or drug product. No health product can single-handedly make you lose weight without proper diet and exercise. Why we fact-checked this: The video with this claim has over 65,000 views, 300 comments, and over 400 reactions.

A Facebook post promoting the sale of Enzylim food supplements has been making the claim that Enzylim can help you lose weight in three weeks without proper diet and exercise.

This claim is false.

Enzylim is not registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a food or drug product, thus the safety and efficacy of this product are unknown.

Based on studies by researchers, the process of weight loss can only be achieved through entering a caloric deficit. This means expending more calories than what you take in.

According to the Institute of Medicine Subcommittee on Military Weight Management, this can be achieved by controlling the food you consume and opting for healthier food options that are rich in fiber, rather than high fat, high sugar foods. Exercise is also important as this allows you to expend more calories, allowing us to enter into a caloric deficit.

It is also unknown if Enzylim contains products that have some documented aid in weight loss. L-carnitine, which some health supplements contain, does have documented effects on helping with weight loss, according to a study. But even then this was in the context of obese adults who were already on a diet and had an exercise regimen in order to lose weight.

Various studies have shown that individuals who are trying to lose weight should start by controlling their food intake and exercising to a level that they can readily commit to. They should also consult with a licensed dietician or a physician who specializes in weight management to help them on their weight loss journey. – Renzo Arceta/Rappler.com

