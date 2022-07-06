FALSE: Epsom salt bath cures cancer

There are no peer-reviewed studies that support the effectiveness of Epsom salt baths against cancer

At a glance

Claim: Taking a 20-minute bath with two cups of Epsom salt and 1 cup baking soda two to three times a week can cure cancer.

FALSE The facts: There are no studies backed by the scientific community that prove that Epsom salt baths have medicinal properties, much less can cure cancer. A study published in the National Library of Medicine said that transdermal application of magnesium, which is a primary ingredient of Epsom salt, is not scientifically supported to have any effect on the body.

A video posted on June 2 by TikTok user “@ladyredneck_fit” said that taking a 20-minute bath with two cups of Epsom salt and 1 cup baking soda two to three times a week can cure cancer.

This is false.

According to Cleveland Clinic and the University of Delaware, there are no studies backed by the scientific community that support the claim that an Epsom salt bath cures cancer.

Another study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) said that transdermal use of magnesium, a primary ingredient of Epsom salt, is not scientifically proven to have any effect on the human body. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



