FACT CHECK: Ex-president Duterte is alive

The former president himself disproved the claim in a Facebook live video posted by Senator Bong Go on Thursday, June 20

Claim: Former president Rodrigo Duterte has passed away at the age of 94.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A TikTok video using the logo of GMA Newscast 24 Oras, published on June 19, reports the alleged death of the former president as supposedly announced by the Office of the Press Secretary.

The video already has over 157,000 reactions, 11,000 comments, 23,100 shares, and 6.7 million views as of writing. Similar misleading videos have been spreading across TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, generating significant engagement.

The facts: Duterte is alive. The Office of the Press Secretary has not released any statement or announcement relating to Duterte’s supposed demise. The former president appeared in a Facebook live video posted by Senator Bong Go on Thursday, June 20, showing he is fine. Go further emphasized that Duterte is “alive and kicking” and is currently relaxing at home.

Contrary to the claim, Duterte is 79 years old, not 94.

Fidel Ramos death report: The footage used in the misleading video is a 24 Oras news report by GMA reporter Bernadette Reyes about the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos, who passed away in July 2022 at the age of 94.

The video’s creator altered the audio, replacing Ramos’ name with Duterte’s.

Duterte’s health: Since he took office in 2016 as the oldest president of the Philippines at 71 years old, Duterte’s health has been a topic of speculation, fueled by instances where the former president has occasionally missed events and meetings.

Duterte previously disclosed to the public that he has myasthenia gravis – a chronic autoimmune disorder where antibodies disrupt communication between nerves and muscles, leading to skeletal muscle weakness.

– Jerry Yubal Jr./Rappler.com

Jerry Yubal Jr. is a graduate of Aries Rufo Journalism fellow of Rappler for 2023-2024. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

