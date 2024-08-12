FACT CHECK: Facebook page falsely claims Olympic wins of 4 Filipino athletes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines ends the 2024 Olympics with two gold medals from gymnast Carlos Yulo and one bronze medal each from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas

Claim: Filipino athletes Elreen Ando, Carlo Paalam, John Cabang Tolentino, and EJ Obiena won gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Graphics claiming that the four Filipinos won gold at the 2024 Olympics were posted on Facebook from August 2 to 7 by a page with almost 200,000 followers and 18,000 likes.

As of writing, the posts regarding the gold medals supposedly won by Ando, Paalam, Tolentino, and Obiena have garnered a total of 27,632 reactions, 5,933 comments, and 648 shares.

The facts: Contrary to the claim, the four athletes did not win gold medals in their respective sporting events at the Paris Olympics.

Filipina weightlifter Ando placed sixth in the women’s 59kg division, while boxer Paalam, who won silver in the Tokyo Games three years ago, lost his chance to win another Olympic medal after a split decision loss to Australian Charlie Senior in the men’s boxing 57kg quarterfinals.

Philippine athletics bets Tolentino and Obiena also did not finish with gold in the Paris Games. Tolentino withdrew from the repechage of the men’s 110m hurdles just before his race due to an injury, while Obiena finished fourth in the men’s pole vault final, narrowly falling short of a podium finish.

Philippines at the 2024 Olympics: With two gold medals from gymnastics star Carlos Yulo and one bronze medal each from Filipina boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, the Philippines ended the 2024 Paris Games tied with Hong Kong at 37th place in the medal tally, the country’s all-time best medal haul and highest Olympic ranking in six decades.

The country was also the top-performing Southeast Asian nation in the Olympics for the second time in a row, followed by Indonesia and Thailand.

Yulo and Villegas led the 22-strong Centennial Team of the Philippines as the flag-bearers for the Paris Games closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 11 (Monday, August 12, Manila time).

After a historic run in the world’s biggest sporting event, Team Philippines is set to return home on Tuesday, August 13, to be welcomed by their families and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Upon their arrival at the Palace, the Olympians will be welcomed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and the First Family. A special program will follow, where the President will personally honor the athletes and present them with well-deserved incentives, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to Philippine sports and their stellar performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the Presidential Communications Office wrote in a post. — Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

