FACT CHECK: Facebook post contains fake link for DOH application

Applications for the administrative assistant post in the Department of Health should be submitted personally or sent through courier or email to the relevant regional office

Claim: The Department of Health (DOH) is accepting applications for an administrative assistant job vacancy through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has 40 shares, 53 comments, and 71 reactions as of writing. It was posted in a public Facebook group named “PRC BOARD EXAMINATIONS AND UPDATES” with 303,700 members.

The post claims that the DOH is hiring administrative assistants and instructs interested applicants to fill out and submit a form through a link provided in the caption.

The facts: The link in the post is fake. While the DOH is currently looking for an administrative assistant in its Agusan del Sur office, no online link is provided for the submission of applications.

The supposed registration link redirects to a blogging site, not an official DOH or government website. The blog site mimics a job application form, asking for the applicants’ full name, email address, and phone number. Individuals filling out the fake form may be at risk of having their data stolen, which may be used in phishing scams and identity theft. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

How to apply: According to the job listing for the administrative assistant position posted on the DOH website on May 31, 2024, applications should be handed in or sent through a courier or by email to Dr. Melhammid C. Tomawis, chief of the DOH Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Agusan Del Sur.

The qualifications: The job post is open to individuals who have completed at least two years of college studies, or a high school graduate with relevant vocational or trade courses.

Official news: For official updates from the health department, refer to the DOH’s official website and its official accounts on Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

