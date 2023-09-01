FACT CHECK: No Marcos order to close down UP Diliman

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The state university remains open. The YouTube video does not provide any proof to support its claim.

Claim: The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman has been closed down following the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Rating: FALSE



Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has 5,116 views as of writing. The channel that posted the video has 18,300 subscribers.

The title of the video says: “SARADO NA UP-DILIMAN, Grabe ang UTOS ni PBBM at VPSARA, mga UP STUDENTS, Nag-alsa BALUTAN na…!!!” (sic)

(UP Diliman has closed down. PBBM and VP Sara’s order is intense. UP students have packed up their belongings!)

The same is mentioned in the video’s thumbnail.

The facts: Neither Marcos nor Duterte has issued any order to close down UP Diliman, the main campus of the UP System. The state university remains open and will formally begin its academic year on September 12. No announcement of the supposed closure has been made by the university either.

The video does not provide any proof of its claim, instead presenting clips about Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund and youth groups’ opposition to the controversial measure.

Allocated budget: The country’s national university will remain open next year as it is set to receive allocations from the proposed 2024 national budget.

Both Republic Act 10391 and Republic Act 9500 ensure that the university will receive an appropriation in the annual national budget through the General Appropriations Act (GAA). The former also states that all state universities, state colleges, and local universities and colleges will receive funding for free higher education programs in the annual GAA.

Based on the 2024 National Expenditures Program, the whole UP System, which includes the Diliman campus, has a proposed P22.587 billion budget.

