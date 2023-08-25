FACT CHECK: Fake DOE approval used in ad for energy-saving device

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The video was spliced and edited to mislead viewers. Contrary to the claim, using energy-saving devices can increase electricity bills, according to Meralco.

Claim: The Department of Energy (DOE) said that Sonic Energy Saver can help consumers lower their electricity bill by up to 50%.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video bearing the claim has 9,200 views, 59 reactions, 40 comments, and 13 shares as of writing.

The facts: The video is altered. It spliced together an ad for the device with a news report to imply that the gadget can help consumers cut down their electricity bill.

The original video of the news report came from an an episode of Fact checkED in Frontline Tonight, where journalist Ed Lingao debunked the effectiveness of supposed power-saving devices.

What Meralco says: In a Facebook post on its verified and official Facebook account on August 22, power distributor Meralco warned against using energy-saving devices, saying it can add up to P27 in consumers’ monthly electric bills. Meralco also reminded the public to check energy-saving tips from official news reports and credible sources.

DOE advisory: The energy department had earlier released public advisories debunking claims about energy-saving devices.

“Please be informed that the video is intentionally spliced and edited to deceive our energy consumers and promote their personal interests. As of today, the DOE has yet to find an energy-saving device that can satisfy its claim for efficiency,” the DOE said.

Rappler has debunked similar deceptive ads and claims about power-saving devices:

– Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

