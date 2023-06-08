FACT CHECK:  Marcos did not issue an order for Karen Davila to leave the country

The claims made in the video lack sufficient proof to be considered reliable

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Karen Davila to leave the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the video posted by YouTube channel PINAS NEWS INSIDER, has gained 24,000 views and 1,100 likes.

The bottom line: No statements were released on Marcos’ official Facebook and Twitter accounts, Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), or the Office of the President indicating that he had issued an order for Davila to leave the country. Content on these platforms consisted mostly of netizens’ comments urging Marcos to take action against Karen Davila.

These comments were triggered by a supposed statement by Davila, suggesting she would migrate to another country if Marcos won the presidential election. Davila never made such a statement.

During an episode of ANC’s Headstart, Senator Imee Marcos jokingly said that she thought Davila would leave if her family won: “It’s nice to see you’re still here in the Philippines. Akala ko magma-migrate ka ‘pag nanalo ang Marcos.” Davila responded by saying, “Hoping always for the best for the country.“

Moreover, the video only provided clips of Marcos during an interview at the 125th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Navy last May 26, 2023. None of the questions had any relation to the claim. – Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

