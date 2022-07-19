FALSE: Anyone with valid ID eligible for P10,000 cash aid

There are no announcements of any nationwide cash aid distribution by the DSWD or any other agencies

At a glance

Claim: All citizens with a valid ID are eligible to sign up for P10,000 cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through an unverified link.

All citizens with a valid ID are eligible to sign up for P10,000 cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through an unverified link. Rating: FALSE.

FALSE. The facts: There are no announcements of any nationwide cash aid distribution by the DSWD or any other agencies.

There are no announcements of any nationwide cash aid distribution by the DSWD or any other agencies. Why we fact checked this: Several copy-pasted posts are circulating on social media with the false claim.

Complete details

Since May 21, several copy-pasted posts have been circulating on Facebook, encouraging anyone with a valid ID to sign up for P10,000 cash aid from the government through an unverified link.

According to these posts, the DSWD will be releasing this cash aid upon registration online.

This is false.

As of July 2022, there are no reports about any cash aid distribution for those who possess any valid ID. The DSWD has not made any announcement either.

Official government processes are made available on their respective websites, not through sign-up links on unverified social media accounts.

Cash aid is given only to citizens who fit the criteria set by the local government units, the DSWD, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.