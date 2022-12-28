FACT CHECK: Footage shows tank column during Singapore National Day Parade

Claim: A video claims that Indonesia is preparing to defend itself against attacks by China, with a column of tanks seen driving down a street.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video has gained 2,000 views and 68 likes as of writing.

Tank parade. The tanks in question were paraded in Singapore during the country’s National Day Parade in 2019. They toured the areas of Bishan, Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol, and Woodlands.

Similar model. The tanks paraded in the video are Leopard 2SGs, a variant of the Leopard 2A4 used by the Singapore Armed Forces. It features a thermal scope on the turret and cage armor at the back of the vehicle, both of which are not present in Indonesia’s Leopard 2RI variant. The two variants also have different camouflage patterns on their exteriors. – Matthew G. Yuching/Rappler.com

