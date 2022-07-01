FALSE: Fossil fuel-free technologies for economies not yet invented

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines, at the National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.

Countries like Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Japan, and more have committed to renewable energy technology to move away from fossil fuels

Claim: Sustainable fossil-free technologies have yet to be invented to support entire economies.

FALSE. Facts: Countries like Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Japan, and more have committed to renewable energy technology to move away from fossil fuels and slow down climate change.

Countries like Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Japan, and more have committed to renewable energy technology to move away from fossil fuels and slow down climate change. Why we fact checked this: Newly sworn-in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made this claim during his inaugural speech on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Complete details

In his inaugural speech, Marcos said, “Sufficient fossil fuel-free technologies for whole economies have yet to be invented, and it is not seriously tried by rich countries.”

Marcos said this in the context of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict that is affecting global oil markets.

This claim is false.

Sweden is one of the leading countries in developing renewable energy technology, revamping existing industries to support their economy.

The country aims to be the first fossil-fuel free nation and has pledged to work towards net zero carbon emissions by 2045 to slow down climate change.

Other countries that have committed to this global campaign to reach net zero emissions by investing in renewable energy industries and technology are: Germany, Portugal, Japan, and more.– Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

