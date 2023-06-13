FACT CHECK: Free PhilHealth coverage for all senior citizens started in 2014

A Facebook video falsely claims that health insurance for all senior citizens is a new benefit under the Marcos administration

Claim: Senior citizens can now avail of new health insurance benefits provided by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video containing the claim has 120,000 views, 4,400 reactions, 1,300 comments, and 110 shares as of writing.

In the video, a narrator says: “Sa naging panayam kay National Commission of Senior Citizens o NCSC Chairperson Atty. Franklin Quijano, ipinaliwanag ng chairman na dapat nang i-avail ng mga senior citizen ang bagong benepisyo na ibinigay ng ating Pangulo.”

(In an interview with the National Commission of Senior Citizens or NCSC Chairperson Atty. Franklin Quijano, the chairman explained that senior citizens should take advantage of the new benefits given by our President.)

The facts: In Quijano’s interview on Radyo Pilipinas last June 6, the NCSC chairperson did not say that health insurance benefits for senior citizens is a new program. Since 2014, all senior citizens aged 60 and above have been automatically covered under the national health insurance program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Quijano mentioned the health insurance coverage in the interview when he discussed the commission’s efforts to build up a nationwide database of senior citizens in the country. Quijano said that this will help them profile senior citizens for various government programs that include the provision of health benefits.

He also brought up the recent P42.9-billion budget released to PhilHealth to cover the one-year health insurance premiums of senior citizens.

Free since 2014: The national government has been covering the PhilHealth contribution of senior citizens since the enactment of Republic Act 10645 in 2014. The said law amended and expanded the Senior Citizens Act of 2010, which previously provided free health insurance coverage only to indigent senior citizens. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

