SATIRE: Guinness World Records statement on deleting ‘Greatest Robbery of a Government’ record of Marcoses

Claim: The Guinness World Records said that the “greatest robbery of a government” title of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos was deleted due to lack of evidence.

SATIRE The facts: The circulating graphic with this claim was originally posted on April 1 by the satirical Facebook page “Cebu Dairy News,” which mimics the local media outlet Cebu Daily News. The page contains a disclaimer that all their posts are satirical and that they have no intention of misleading the public.

The circulating graphic with this claim was originally posted on April 1 by the satirical Facebook page “Cebu Dairy News,” which mimics the local media outlet Cebu Daily News. The page contains a disclaimer that all their posts are satirical and that they have no intention of misleading the public. Why we fact-checked this: The graphic has been reposted by another Facebook page named “Negros Occidental,” without the context of satire. As of writing, this post has 3,200 reactions, 1,700 shares, and 958 comments on Facebook.

A graphic using the logo of the Guinness World Records (GWR), and mimicking the graphic style of the Cebu Daily News, was posted with a caption stating that the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos’ title of “greatest robbery of a government” by the GWR was deleted due to “lack of evidence.”

The satirical post contained the following statement: “WE APOLOGIZE TO ALL FILIPINOS.”

The caption says: “The Guinness World Records officially deletes from their records and official website the title long held by the former President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos. The supposedly ‘Greatest Robbery of a Government’ has now been deleted from official records after researchers have found no substantial evidence to back up such a claim.”

The caption also states that after a “tough and thorough review of all the official documents and proofs submitted,” the GWR “found all of them to be fake.” Additionally, the caption includes the statement: “We are very sorry for this mistake. We apologize to all Filipinos who may had been hurt by these accusations,’ begs Guinness official.”

This post is satirical.

The circulating graphic was originally posted on the satirical Facebook page “Cebu Dairy News,” which mimics the local media outlet Cebu Daily News on April 1. The page contains a disclaimer that all their posts are satirical.

The actual description of the Cebu Dairy News contains a disclaimer with the following statement: “We are not purveyors of fake news. We have no intention to mislead the public.”

Since March 10, the page containing Marcos’ title as “greatest robbery of a government” on the official GWR website has been unavailable. Through an official statement by a representative of the GWR to Rappler, the organization clarified that the record is being reexamined by independent sources.

This graphic has been reposted by the Facebook page “Negros Occidental.” The page mimicks the official Facebook page of the government of Negros Occidental which is titled “Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.”

This page that reposted this satirical graphic is labeled as a “Media/News Company” and failed to disclose that the source was a satirical Facebook page.

The graphic is being reposted on other Facebook pages, which do not include the original source’s disclaimer that it is meant to be a satirical post as well.

As of writing this fact check, the GWR has not released any further statements, updates, or reports on the matter. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

