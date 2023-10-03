FACT CHECK: Signal No. 2 is the highest wind signal for Typhoon Jenny, as of October 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The latest update from the weather bureau on October 3 says the highest tropical cyclone wind signal currently raised due to Typhoon Jenny is Signal No. 2 over Batanes

Claim: According to the October 3, 2023, weather update, Signal No. 3 is now raised over the Philippines as Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) intensifies and is expected to hit Luzon.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A YouTube channel named “Balitang Pinas,” which has 549,000 subscribers, posted the video. Currently, it has 58,658 views.

The same channel has been previously fact-checked by Rappler due to false reports on the weather.

The facts: The misleading video used an outdated weather report, presenting clips from an October 2, 2023, forecast instead of the most recent updates.

According to the latest tropical cyclone bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the highest tropical cyclone wind signal currently raised due to Typhoon Jenny is Signal No. 2 over Batanes.

The report, however, noted that Signal No. 3 is most likely the highest wind signal that will be raised due to the tropical cyclone within the next few days.

Current situation: PAGASA Weather Specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia reported that as of 4 pm on Tuesday, October 3, the typhoon was located 325 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. It has maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h.

Landfall in Taiwan: Consistent with previous forecasts, Jenny remains likely to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan in the late evening of Wednesday, October 4, or morning of Thursday, October 5. Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Tropical cyclone wind signals: Signal No. 2 is currently raised over Batanes, meaning gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h) are expected with minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 (strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h) is raised over the following areas:

Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

northern and eastern parts of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig)

Apayao

northeastern part of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

northern part of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

Ilocos Norte

Enhancing habagat: Jenny is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing occasional rain to the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas over the next three days.

Debunked: The YouTube channel that posted the misleading video has a verified badge, but this does not necessarily mean that it provides genuine information.

According to YouTube, a verified channel means that it is the “official channel of a creator, artist, company, or public figure.” The eligibility guidelines do not mention checking the authenticity of a channel’s content.

Rappler has previously debunked false claims from the same channel purporting to provide weather news and updates:

Official news: For official weather updates, refer to PAGASA’s official website and X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube accounts. Get updates too via Rappler’s Philippine weather page. – Ailla dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

