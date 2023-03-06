FACT CHECK: Hontiveros did not say she will assist in De Lima’s escape

Senator Hontiveros only called for the release of De Lima after a series of retractions by government witnesses against the former senator

Claim: Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a statement she intends to assist in the escape of former Senator Leila de Lima.

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PINAS BALITA with the title: “KAKAPASOK LANG! ITAPON si RISA! MARCOLETA NILAGLAG si HONTIVEROS! CAYETANO at REMULLA at DELIMA!” The video has 39,000 views and 138 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video displays the text, “RISA GUSTONG ITAKAS SI DE LIMA! NILAMPASO NI MARCOLETA” in the first part. The next part of the video shows the Senate committee hearing with Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla.

However, in her privilege speech on February 27, Hontiveros only called for the release of De Lima after a series of retractions by government witnesses against the former senator.

“If the Senate as a body can recommend the filing of charges against individuals and personalities that violate the laws of these land, surely it can recommend the dropping of charges against those who are victimized by these laws and those who need the law and the Constitution’s protective mantle,” Hontiveros said.

In 2022, drug lord Kerwin Espinosa retracted his previous allegations that he had drug dealings with De Lima through Ronnie Dayan in New Bilibid Prison. Star witness and former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos also withdrew his testimonies that said he personally delivered money from Bilibid inmates to De Lima.

The charges against De Lima were initiated during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, alleging that she allowed drug trafficking to occur within Bilibid to supposedly finance her senatorial campaign in the 2016 elections.

As of 2023, De Lima is currently facing two drug-related chargest, having been cleared of one of them. – Rappler.com/Jezreel Ines